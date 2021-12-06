Utah COVID-19 update: 32 more deaths, 3,457 new cases since Friday’s report

UTAH, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed 32 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 3,457 more known cases in the state since the agency’s last report, which was Friday.

Fifty-three cases were removed from total cases through data quality analysis.

Utah’s new positive cases, documented since the beginning of the pandemic, now total 605,409 positive cases today.

Of the newly cases, 653 were among school children: 361 in children 5 through 10, 132 in children 11 through 13, and 160 in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

The 32 deaths documented since Friday, of which 11 occurred prior to Nov. 1, were of:

Two men of unknown county residence between 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Cache County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman, older than 85,not hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Webber County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,237,422 vaccines administered, which is 41,000 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests, trends

UDoH reports 4,030,046 people tested. This is an increase of 23,888 people tested since Friday.

It reports 7,370,847 total tests. This is an increase of 49,052 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,550 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,268.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah