Sandy man arrested on sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary charges

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly entered a home, sexually assaulted a woman, and held her against her will.

A news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office said at about 3:45 p.m., deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Mountain were dispatched to a report from a woman who said a neighbor came to her door and told her she had been assaulted.

“When deputies arrived the victim told them Marc Jon Schacht, 46, of Sandy, with whom she had recently been in a relationship, had broken into her home earlier that day,” the news release said. “She reported that Schacht would not let her leave her home when she tried, and that he sexually assaulted her. She told deputies Schacht also choked her until she was unconscious.”

The woman was subsequently able to escape from Schacht and seek help from a neighbor. As she was being treated by Unified Fire paramedics, deputies located Schacht a short distance away and took him into custody without incident.

Schacht was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The victim in this case sustained injuries consistent with the charges.

Schacht’s bail has been set at $50,000.