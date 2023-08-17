Sandy PD asks public’s help identifying alleged carjacking suspects

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking suspects in a carjacking and subsequent use of the victim’s credit cards.

“Sandy detectives are looking for these two individuals,” the Sandy City Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

“On August 10, 2023 three suspects carjacked someone in the area of 9000 S 900 E in the early morning hours.

“A couple of hours later these individuals were captured on video using the victim’s credit cards in Sandy, Midvale and Cottonwood Heights.”

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Sandy Police Department via the department’s tip line at 801-568-INFO, reference case SY23- 41851