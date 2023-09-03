Sandy police mourn K-9 officer’s death

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is mourning the death of K-9 officer Brad Taylor.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of K9 Officer Brad Taylor,” a 3:10 p.m. Sunday post on the Sandy Police K-9 Unit Facebook page says. “Our hearts our broken. Please keep his wife, daughters, and the rest of the family in your thoughts.

“We love you, Brad. Rest easy, we have the watch from here.”

A commemorative video has been posted on the Sandy City PD Facebook page.

