Sandy police searching for man after church burglarized

SANDY, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for a man after a church was burglarized.

“We are looking to identify this male who burglarized a church at 9300 S. 300 East,” said a tweet from Sandy City Police Department.

The church in that location is a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the surveillance video, the man is wearing a black baseball cap, royal blue T-shirt with an LA Dodgers logo, rust colored pants and black and white sneakers. He is carrying a tan messenger back and is wearing a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Sandy Police at 801-568-7200. The reference number in this case is #SY20-33947.