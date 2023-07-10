Sandy police seek information on 2 suspects

SANDY, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly tried to steal from a store, then fled when they were approached.

“Two suspects attempted to steal merchandise from Nordstrom Rack but were stopped by loss prevention,” a SCPD statement says.

“Both suspects fled in a gray 2013-2018 Lexus 300 sedan. The plate is the Utah arches logo but the characters are unidentifiable.”

The police statement does not give a date of the incident. Nordstrom Rack in Sandy is located at 10379 S. State.

If you have any information about these suspects please call our tip line at 801-568-INFO (4636) and reference case SY23-35748.