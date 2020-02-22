Sandy police want to find driver who rolled stolen vehicle on Riverside Drive

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from multiple agencies spent part of Friday night searching for the individual who fled from police in a stolen Mercedes Benz.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen, with the Sandy City Police Department, said the Mercedes, stolen out of Cottonwood Heights, was traveling at a high rate of speed along Riverside Drive when it went into an apartment complex and “rolled a couple times.”

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.

“It was a pretty severe crash,” Nielsen told Gephardt Daily. “He hit a dead end. The apartment complex ends in a cul-de-sac, and there’s just a field beyond that.”

The suspect abandoned the vehicle where it rolled, near the Legends at River Oaks apartments at 9425 S. Riverside Drive.

Nielsen said police have no description of the suspect or any passengers who may have been in the stolen car.

Anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious is asked to call Sandy police dispatch at 801-799-3000.