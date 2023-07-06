Sandy smoke shop employee charged with sexually assaulting girl, 15

SANDY, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a Sandy smoke shop in exchange for nicotine vape products.

Police say the underage girl was at House of Green at 9860 S. 700 East and attempted to purchase nicotine vape products, according to charges filed Monday in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court.

Police say Prem Kumar Gundu, of Sandy, offered to sell to her but said they “needed to go to the back of the store to complete the transaction where they won’t be on camera,” according to an affidavit from the Sandy City Police Department.

Police say Gundu then sexually assaulted the girl at the store before giving her a nicotine vape.

The teen left the store and once outside told her boyfriend about what happened, charges state. The girl’s boyfriend went back into the store and confronted Gundu, who then gave them “a bunch of vapes” and asked them not to call police, charging documents state.

The girl also told her mother about the assault when she got home, police said.

Utah law prohibits the sale of tobacco, electronic cigarette or nicotine products to anyone younger than 21.

Gundu was charged Monday with object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and unlawful sale of tobacco/electronic cigarette product, an infraction. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, with bail set at $10,000.

Police say Gundu first told police he “did not do anything sexual,” and said the teen used the restroom, “used his puff” and then left out the back door, charges state. He also told police he gave the girl four vapes, according to court documents.

“Upon being confronted with the possibility of [the teen’s] DNA being on his hands, [Gundu] admitted he touched her breasts and vagina under the clothing,” charges state.