Sarah McLachlan tour to make June stop at USANA Amphitheatre

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Live Nation announced Monday that Grammy winner Sarah McLachlan is bringing her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” tour to West Valley City.

McLachlan, with guests Feist and Allison Russell, will play USANA Amphitheater on June 6, a Thursday. General sales begin at noon this Friday through Live Nation.

The 30 date tour marks McLachlan’s 30th anniversary, according to the announcement and a provided video.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan says in the released statement.

“I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

McLachlan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, and won three Grammy awards and 12 Juno awards. The Nova Scotia-born singer has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

She also founded Lilith Fair, which showcased female musicians and brought more than two million people together during its three-year run, raising more than $7 million for local and national charities and launching the careers of numerous female performers.

Also appearing will be Feist, an 11-time Juno award winning artist whose Grammy nominated album is called “Multitudes,” and Allison Russell, a singer-songwriter activist who released her first solo album two years ago, and her sophomore album, “Returners,” this year.

