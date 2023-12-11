Lloyd D. Newell, voice of ‘Music & the Spoken Word,’ announces mission call, coming end of choir service

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After 34 years as the announcer and writer for “Music & the Spoken Word,” Lloyd D. Newell said Sunday he will leave the position so he can serve as a mission president beginning in July of next year.

Newell will continue to serve until he and his wife, Karmel, leave for their new destination, not yet announced. Most men called to be mission presidents serve about three years, according to a statement issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Music & the Spoken Word” is broadcast on Sunday mornings, and shared on radio and online formats. It features music by The Tabernacle Choir and inspirational talks. Newell made the announcement prior to the Dec. 10 broadcast.

“I cannot express what an honor it has been to serve the past 34 years as announcer and writer of ‘Music & the Spoken Word,'” he said. “Our call will allow Karmel and me to welcome a new service opportunity. Until then, we will continue to enjoy every week with our dear friends in the remarkable Tabernacle Choir.”

In the 95-year history of The Tabernacle Choir, only three people have served as the principal announcer for the Choir and “Music & the Spoken Word.” Beginning in 1930, Richard L. Evans became the program’s first regular host. Evans held this role until his death in 1971, when he was succeeded by J. Spencer Kinard. Since 1990, Newell has hosted the program.

“We are delighted for Lloyd and Karmel, yet we understand the challenge associated with replacing this icon in inspirational broadcasting,” said Choir President, Michael O. Leavitt. “Lloyd is trusted and admired by millions who have become accustomed to his soothing voice and wisdom on Sunday mornings. We will savor the remaining months of Lloyd’s weekly presence.”

The Tabernacle Choir’s weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” is the world’s longest continuous weekly network broadcast. Since 1929, “Music & the Spoken Word” has provided inspirational music and messages of hope and comfort each week.