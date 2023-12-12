Zion National Park announces dates for 2024 Angels Landing permit lottery

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park has announced the Angels Landing permit lottery dates for next year.

The lottery pilot program, in place since 2022, was created to reducing crowding, yet still allow access to most visitors who want to visit Angels Landing. Zion has issued nearly 400,000 permits to hikers since the program began.

“We’ve issued hundreds of thousands of permits to hike to Angels Landing since the program began in 2022,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent. “Visitors and rangers report that the program has been successful at reducing crowding and congestion, and we are building on this success as we prepare for 2024.”

The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program has continued to accommodate more than 80% of the previous use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021, the park’s news release says.

Crowds waiting to hike Angels Landing are shown in this 2021 photo by the National Park Service

So here are newly announced dates: