Saratoga Springs man dies after boating accident in Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs man has died in a Lake Powell boating accident.

The victim, 46-year-old Ryan Hall, was camping with friends and family in the Warm Springs area of Kane County when he decided to go for a boat ride at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The boat hit a rock and flipped over.

“Individuals in his party were unable to find him because it was so dark,” Lt. Alan Alldredge, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

“A medical helicopter came out first thing in the morning, and also was unable to locate him.”

A dive team was brought in, and found Hall’s body in about 12 feet of water near where the boat flipped, Alldredge said.

It is unknown whether Hall died from the boat accident or from drowning, or some combination of the two, Alldredge said.

“He was transported to the medical examiner’s office, and that determination has not yet been made.”