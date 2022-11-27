Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired.

“I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into a parking stall,” say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

“While the vehicle was performing this action, it partially mounted a curb and did not back up all the way into the parking stall.”

A records check revealed the registered owner, Whitney Terry, had no insurance for the vehicle. In addition, she was an alcohol-restricted driver whose license had been revoked.

Terry backed out of the parking space at Maverik, 2023 N. Redwood Road, toward the officer, and returned to the public roadway, arrest documents say. The officer activated their lights and siren, but Terry continued to drive through neighborhoods until she pulled into the driveway of a residence and exited the car.

“I immediately got out and drew my department-issued firearm and gave commands to the driver to ‘show me your hands,’ and to ‘lay on the ground.’ After backup units arrived, I ordered the driver to walk backwards towards me,” the officer states.

The officer cuffed Terry, noting, “I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person.” The officer then put her in the prisoner section of his patrol vehicle, where “she began hitting her head against the plexiglass and kicking the door panel to the patrol vehicle. She continued doing this for approximately 15 minutes,” the documents say.

Police say Terry spit in the eye of an officer as they tried to calm her down.

“I then transported her to the Saratoga Springs Police Department for a forensic nurse to draw some blood. Upon arriving at the jail, she also spit on [another officer],” the probable cause statement says.

An officer put a spit hood on Terry and put her in a restraint chair, the statement says, adding she tried to head-butt an officer but was unsuccessful.

A search warrant was granted and Terry’s blood was drawn. She was then transported to an area hospital for evaluation, and was found to have a fracture of her nose.

After she was treated, Terry was transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on suspicion of:

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Damage to jails, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of an officer, a third-degree felony

Two counts of propelling a substance/object at officer/employee/volunteer/provider, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended/revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Terry was ordered to be held without bail.