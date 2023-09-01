Search on in Duchesne County for 14-year-old missing from wilderness therapy program

DUSCHESNE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies in Duchesne County are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing from a wilderness therapy program.

“Deputies of Duchesne County, Duchesne County Search and Rescue, members of the Tribal Search and Rescue, and many others including Life Flight have been searching for a 14-year-old boy, a runaway from Second Nature,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Thursday night.

The 14-year-old is described as 5’ 07” approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. A picture was provided by family members. His name was not included.

“Last seen last night around 11:00 p.m. at the Yellowstone ATV Trailhead. He is wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and is believed to be heading toward Mountain Home, Bonita area by the river.” He has been listed on the national missing person database.Second Nature is a wilderness therapy program based in Duchesne to provide healing opportunities through outdoor adventure activities form trouble adolescents.

“Anyone seeing or hearing of his whereabouts is encouraged to please contact central dispatch immediately,” the press release said. “Number is 435-738-2424.”

