Silver Alert issued for missing SLC 74-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a missing elderly woman.

“We have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Francisca Torres who was last seen near Jordan Park around 7 p.m.,” according to a Salt Lake City Police Department press release issued just before 10 p.m.

Torres was wearing a long-sleeve leopard print shirt, dark blue jeans and tan shoes.

“Francisca is living with reduced cognitive abilities. She commonly walks in the neighborhoods around Jordan Park.

“Please call 911, if located.”

The Silver Alert describes her as 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes last seen walking in the area of 850 Montague Ave.