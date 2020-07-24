Second arson arrest made after Salt Lake City police car torched at May 30 protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI on Thursday announced the arrest of an arson suspected wanted after a May 30 protest during which a Salt Lake City Police patrol car was torched.

Arrested on July 17 was Christopher I. Rojas, 28, officials announced. After he was recognized and reported by a tipster, Rojas was arrested after leaving his apartment. He got into an Uber, and officers made a traffic stop and took him into custody.

John Huber, U.S. attorney in Utah, said at a news conference that almost all at the demonstration were peaceful, and “extremists hijacked” the event.

Huber said “actions catch up with you,” and consequences for Rojas, if convicted, could be 5 to 20 years in federal prison.

Huber said the case would proceed to court in a “lawful, orderly way.”

“Mr. Rojas will have his day in court.”

Arrested in June for the same arson case was Jackson Patton.

Huber also asked for the public to come forward with any information with a suspect who remains at large. See the poster on the suspect below.