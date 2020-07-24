Parents of Jovany Mercado sue Ogden City, 4 officers over son’s fatal shooting in 2019

According to police reports, neighbors said Mercado had been walking around with the knife, which frightened them. Police responded to the call, and arrived in the area of area of 32nd Street and Gramercy Avenue.

“Despite the fact Jovany is seen walking peacefully, and had committed no crime, officers demanded that Jovany put down his pocketknife,” the lawsuit says. “The pocketknife was seen by the officers to be at Jovany’s side. He never raised or moved the pocketknife in an aggressive manner.

“Jovany was given virtually no time (just a few seconds) to comply with the confusing and overlapping ‘drop it’ and ‘come to them’ commands of the officers,” the lawsuit says.

Juan Mercado also spoke at the the news conference called by Sykes.

“They came to execute someone. They came to kill someone that night,” Mercado said. “They were maniacs, the way they were shooting.”

“Today, Ron and Rosa Mercado filed a lawsuit in federal district court alleging Ogden City Police officers wrongfully shot and killed their son, Jovany Mercado,” White said.

“Bodycam recordings from the officers, as well as surveillance videos from the Mercado home, show the officers shot Jovany in self-defense and defense of others when Jovany came aggressively at them with a knife…. The Weber County Attorney’s office conducted an independent investigation and determined the officers were justified in shooting Jovany.”

To view violent and disturbing bodycam video released last year, click the link below. Viewer discretion is advised.