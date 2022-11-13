Second earthquake of the day rattles Box Elder County; first quake measured magnitude 3.6, second 2.5

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in northern Utah who planned on relaxing Saturday learned Mother Nature had other ideas.

The first indication came in the form of magnitude 3.6 earthquake wake-up call which struck Box Elder County in the early morning.

The second clue came Saturday evening when the same area was hit with a magnitude 2.5 temblor.

Roosters crowed and udders swayed as the pre-dawn temblor shook the rural region at 6:45 a.m., which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered about 4.5 miles southwest of Corrine, 3.7 miles below the surface.

Hundreds of people reported feeling that first quake from Brigham City all the way to Sandy.

“I Felt It Here In Brigham City.. It Was Scary.. Feeling.. My Whole Apartment Shook,” wrote one Facebook follower.

“Shook the bed and the house in Mantua. Husband slept right through it,” wrote another.

“I felt and heard it…so did my cat,” said another.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, online comments showed growing concern over a swarm of low-intensity quakes which have registered in the area over the last couple of weeks.

A review of USGS records show six seismic events in northern Utah over the course of the last couple of weeks, the largest of which was a magnitude 2.3 quake which struck east of North Logan.

The other small quakes like the one that hit Saturday night were located just south of Corinne. According to the USGS, the evening quake was centered 4.3 miles south east of the small town at a depth of 3.1 miles.