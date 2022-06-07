See Utah’s average gasoline prices by county

UTAH, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Live in Piute County, and feel like you’re paying more for gasoline than your neighbors up north?

You are. Piute County has the Utah’s highest county average gas price per gallon as of Tuesday. In Uintah County, on average, you’d be paying more than 43 cents less per gallon.

And in Utah’s other 25 counties, we fall somewhere in between. Weber is paying about 2 cents more per gallon than Davis County to the south, and Millard County is paying about 20 cents more per gallon than neighbor Sanpete County.

Prices vary by vendor within counties as well, but AAA only calculates the per-county averages.

Below, see the average per-gallon gas price for each of Utah’s counties as of Tuesday. That’s according to the AAA website.

Average per-gallon cost by county

Piute — $5.259

Kane — $5.068

Beaver — $5.065

Millard — $5.045

Washington — $5.028

Garfield — $5.011

Weber — $4.994

Iron — $4.992

Wayne — $4.985

Tooele — $4.972

Davis — $4.968

Juab — $4.965 (tie)

Grand — $4.965 (tie)

Summit — $4.963

Salt Lake — $4.961

Rich — $4.955

Carbon — $4.951

Cache — $4,943

San Juan $4.940

Utah — $4.936

Morgan — $4.931

Daggett — $4.918 (tie)

Wasatch — $4.918 (tie)

Box Elder — $4.912

Sevier — $4.856

Duchesne — $4.839

Sanpete — $4,838

Emery — $4.836

Uintah — $4.824

To see an interactive version of the map above, which also offers an option to check out metro areas, click here.