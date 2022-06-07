See Utah’s average gasoline prices by county

UTAH, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Live in Piute County, and feel like you’re paying more for gasoline than your neighbors up north?
You are. Piute County has the Utah’s highest county average gas price per gallon as of Tuesday. In Uintah County, on average, you’d be paying more than 43 cents less per gallon.
And in Utah’s other 25 counties, we fall somewhere in between. Weber is paying about 2 cents more per gallon than Davis County to the south, and Millard County is paying about 20 cents more per gallon than neighbor Sanpete County.
Prices vary by vendor within counties as well, but AAA only calculates the per-county averages.
Below, see the average per-gallon gas price for each of Utah’s counties as of Tuesday. That’s according to the AAA website.
Average per-gallon cost by county
- Piute — $5.259
- Kane — $5.068
- Beaver — $5.065
- Millard — $5.045
- Washington — $5.028
- Garfield — $5.011
- Weber — $4.994
- Iron — $4.992
- Wayne — $4.985
- Tooele — $4.972
- Davis — $4.968
- Juab — $4.965 (tie)
- Grand — $4.965 (tie)
- Summit — $4.963
- Salt Lake — $4.961
- Rich — $4.955
- Carbon — $4.951
- Cache — $4,943
- San Juan $4.940
- Utah — $4.936
- Morgan — $4.931
- Daggett — $4.918 (tie)
- Wasatch — $4.918 (tie)
- Box Elder — $4.912
- Sevier — $4.856
- Duchesne — $4.839
- Sanpete — $4,838
- Emery — $4.836
- Uintah — $4.824
To see an interactive version of the map above, which also offers an option to check out metro areas, click here.