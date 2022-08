TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 41 in Tooele County (Knolls) is closed due to a crash, involving two semis, that occurred at about 12:47 a.m. Friday.

“All WB traffic must exit, vehs can reenter using the onramp Use Alt Route,” UDOt Traffic tweeted.

Utah Highway Patrol is responding to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the information as more details become known.