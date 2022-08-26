Police investigate alleged kidnapping attempt outside North Ogden church

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police are investigating an alleged Thursday kidnapping attempt involving a nine-year-old child.

According to a police press statement released Friday “the Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding a Kidnapping Attempt at an LDS Church located at 626 E 2600 North.”

There was a delay in reporting of 15-30 minutes, the NOPD statement said.

“Officers were advised by family members of the 9-year-old female victim that the suspect was described as a tall, dark, 20–30-year-old male, wearing all black clothing, black surgical style mask, and black shoes with white soles.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black “sporty type” car with an unknown sticker in the rear window.

While officers searched the area for the alleged suspect more “information was gathered from the victim and family members,” the police statement said.

The alleged incident happened when the “victim was walking to her family vehicle after leaving school from North Ogden Elementary, 530 E 2650 N. The family was meeting the victim at the LDS Church,” the police statement said.

“After telling the 9-year-old victim that he was going to help her find her family, the male grabbed the girl by her arm while opening the rear door of his vehicle. The girl kicked the male in his leg, allowing her to escape and run away to seek help.

“The suspect left the area, prior to police arrival, last seen eastbound on 2600 North,” police stated Friday.

“Neither the suspect, nor the vehicle, have been identified at this time,” the North Ogden City PD statement said.