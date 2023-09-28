1 killed, 6 injured in Kane County crash as truck tries to pass semi

KANAB, Utah, Sept. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died and six others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Kane County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a red Ford F-150 truck was traveling south on U.S. 89 about 10 miles north of Kanab about 7:20 p.m. when it began to pass a southbound semitrailer.

“The pickup did not have sufficient distance to complete the pass,” according to UHP, and crashed head-on into a northbound red Ford Edge.

“The impact forced the vehicles partially into the path of the semi. The semi impacted the vehicles and left the roadway to the left,” UHP stated in a news release.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to UHP. A passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

All four occupants in the Ford Edge SUV were injured. A woman and a 10-year-old boy were taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. The man driving the SUV and a 15-year-girl also were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to UHP.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, but a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

U.S. 89 was closed for about three hours in both directions in the area of the crash, according to UHP.