Semi hits, knocks over UDOT snow plow in Morgan County before leaving scene

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi traveling east on Interstate 84 in Morgan County and passing UDOT snowplow clipped the plow and knocked it on its side before leaving the scene, officials say.

The incident happened late Friday, just before midnight, near milepost 106, says a statement from Morgan County Fire & EMS.

“The contact caused the plow to lose control, hitting the cable barrier then it came to rest on its driver side,” the news release says.

“The driver of the semi did not stop. The driver of the snowplow was extricated and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“Every winter, the Utah Department of Transportation dispatches dozens of snowplows to keep driving conditions safe for motorists. Unfortunately, one of the snowplow operators’ biggest struggles is being crowded or passed unsafely by vehicles. If at all possible do not pass a snowplow and its driver working hard to keep us safe.”

The agency urged drivers to “Never pass on the shoulder, give snowplows plenty of room, drive safely for the road conditions.”