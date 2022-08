LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi rollover Wednesday on the southbound Interstate 15 on-ramp in Lehi is expected to close the roadway until about 1 p.m.

” The southbound on-ramp is closed while they clear the truck,” says a statement issued by Utah Highway Patrol.

“The truck was pulling two trailers loaded with sand. The rear trailer did not roll.

“Minor injuries reported. They estimate about two hours for the closure.”