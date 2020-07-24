Semi-trucks prohibited on Interstate 80 between Tooele, Wendover due to high winds

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Semi-trucks are prohibited on Interstate 80 between Tooele and Wendover Thursday evening due to high winds.

A tweet from UDOT Traffic at 6:15 p.m. said: “Roadway Restrictions: I-80 in Tooele County, semi-trucks, RV’s, and other high profile vehicles prohibited due to high winds between mile post 0 (Wendover) and mile post 99 (Tooele).”

The restriction was put in place after a semi-truck blew over on westbound I-80 at mile post 30, 11 miles west of Knolls, said a tweet from UDOT Traffic.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

