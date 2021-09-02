Severe weather threat issued for northern Utah Thursday afternoon

NORTHERN UTAH, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A severe weather threat has been issued for northern Utah Thursday afternoon.

“Thunderstorms are expected across Utah and southwest Wyoming for Thursday,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Some storms across the northern portion of the forecast area could become severe, producing damaging winds in excess of 58 mph along with excessive lightning. Large hail is possible but not expected.”

The storms are likely to move in between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the tweet said.

It’s likely that Salt Lake City, Park City, Tooele, Ogden, Logan and Brigham City will be most affected.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.