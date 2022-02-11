Sevier County Sheriff sergeant killed in Alabama traffic accident

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A sergeant with the Sevier County Sheriff Department has died in an Alabama traffic accident while on a trip to attend a military graduation for his oldest son.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says Sgt. Adrian Hillin, his wife and their youngest son were involved in the collision. Hillin’s wife and young son were transported with injuries.

A article from news site Al.com says Hillin’s vehicle collided with another car at an interaction, then ran off the road and hit a building. The woman in the other car, Alabama resident Stacy L. James, 50, also died as a result of the accident.

“The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Sergeant Adrian Hillin,” a SCSO statement says.

“Sgt. Hillin, his wife, and youngest son were involved in a traffic accident out of state while attending a military graduation for their oldest son.

“Sgt. Adrian Hillin began his law enforcement career with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2000 where he had an assignment in the jail. Adrian was assigned to patrol in 2003. He was later promoted to Sergeant in February of 2009 where he has been an example to the deputies he supervised. He loved interdiction and had good success.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Hillin and Roberts families. We want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue in Alabama. We will release further details as we get them.”