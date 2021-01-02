Sheriff provides update on COVID-19 cases in Davis County Jail

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released an update of the number of cases of COVID-19 at the correctional facility in Farmington.

According to information posted on Twitter, at 6 p.m. Friday:

  • 48 inmates were positive for the virus
  • 16 inmates who were exposed tested negative and have no symptoms
  • 5 inmates who were exposed tested negative, but have symptoms

“All cases are contained to two housing units in one pod only — all other pods in the jail remain free of COVID at this time,” the tweet said.

According to the information shared by the sheriff’s office, symptoms are mild, and inmates who tested positive appear to be doing well.

All inmates continue to be monitored, the statement said.

