Sheriff: South Salt Lake man, 29, drowns in Millard County hot springs

MEADOW, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old South Salt Lake man died Saturday in an apparent accidental drowning in Millard County.

Christopher Lunt was found unresponsive after being underwater for several minutes at the Meadow hot springs Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Life-saving efforts were made at the scene, and Lunt was transported by ambulance to Fillmore Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Christopher in their time of loss,” the release states.

The drowning remains under investigation, but it’s believed to be accidental, Millard County officials said.