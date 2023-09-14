Shoot free day announced at 2 DWR ranges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced a free shooting day at two public shooting ranges for people who have current Utah hunting, fishing or combination licenses.

The free date is Sept. 23, which is Saturday of next week. The locations are the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, at 6000 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City; and the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, at 2851 W. 200 North, Logan.

“Your valid license will grant free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery shooting ranges that day,” says a statement issued by Utah DWR. “You can also get up to five rounds of shooting at half price at the trap and skeet ranges at both facilities that day.”

The fourth Saturday in September is recognized across the U.S. as National Hunting and Fishing Day. It was also designated in Utah state code in 1973 for the “recognition of the substantial and continued contribution by hunters and fishermen toward the sound management of wildlife in Utah.”

To redeem the offer, show a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either facility on Sept. 23. You can present either a paper or electronic license. (You can download and store your electronic licenses via the Utah Hunting and Fishing app.) Your valid license will grant free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery shooting ranges that day. You can also get up to five rounds of shooting at half price at the trap and skeet ranges at both facilities that day.

Photo courtesy Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

“Hunters and anglers are the backbone of wildlife conservation in the U.S.,” DWR Director J. Shirley said in the prepared statement. “The discounts at these shooting ranges are a small token of our appreciation to hunters and anglers for funding crucial wildlife projects that help maintain healthy populations of a variety of wildlife species in Utah.”

Along with the free and discounted admission on Sept. 23, both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they’ve purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days of their visit. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal.

“We want to promote not only fishing and hunting — which are both family-friendly activities — but also shooting sports in general,” Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Manager Blanche Smith said. “Shooting at the range can be a really fun outing for the whole family. Since our ranges and programs are funded through excise taxes from the purchase of shooting equipment and ammunition, as well as the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, we proudly celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day as a way to thank those who support us.”

Visit the DWR website for more details about the amenities offered at each DWR shooting range. For more information about the National Hunting and Fishing Day discounts, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at 435-753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 801-972-1326.