Fire crews tackle landfill fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded overnight to the scene of a smoky blaze at the Trans-Jordan Landfill, which serves seven cities in Salt Lake County.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at about 10 p.m., and responded to the site, at 10473 S. Bacchus Highway.

“They identified the location on an isolated to the green waste area that’s kind of adjacent from the main landfill portion,” South Jordan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner told Gephardt Daily.

“They had a concern about a fire that was associated with some equipment that was out there. They made a quick initial attack with the support of other agencies as well as support from the transport of landfill personnel with heavy equipment able to clearly isolate a green waste that was on fire.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Crews knocked down the fire and worked to prevent embers from threatening structures.

“Our firefighters remained on scene all night just managing hotspots and ensuring that it didn’t rack up,” Lessner said at about noon Wednesday. “It’s going to probably smolder for a while because it’s all green waste. And our investigators now, during the day, are going to start working through the investigation process to figure out if they can determine the cause of the fire.”