Suspected car thief believed wounded in Murray officer-involved shooting; escapes after ramming police vehicle

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected car thief may have been wounded Wednesday night while fleeing a Murray traffic stop.

The department is asking for the public’s help in locating the apparent fugitive, described as a 30-year-old, male, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with facial hair and last seen wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

He fled Murray Police attempting to take him into custody around 7:20 p.m. after a traffic stop of the black Chevy Captiva he was driving in the area of Fashion Place Mall, according to a Murray PD press release. The vehicle displayed a stolen Indiana license plate 137CDI.

“While officers attempted to take the driver into custody, he fled in the vehicle, ramming a police car and striking another parked vehicle as he left the parking lot.

“During the incident an officer fired at the driver who may have suffered potential injury.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000, referencing case WJ23-48737..

The West Jordan Police Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol team is handling the investigation.

o0o