Shuttles return to Zion National Park for the holidays

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Shuttles are returning to Zion National Park for the holidays.

A Facebook post from the park in Springdale says: “Dec. 23 through Jan. 1 there will be no private vehicles allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. Please park at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and use the free shuttle. Masks required.

“Parking at the Visitor Center will fill up every day. If it is full when you arrive, please park in Springdale and walk or use the town shuttle to get back to the Visitor Center.”

Shuttles will run every few minutes all day long, the post says. The first shuttle leaves the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. The last shuttle from the Temple of Sinawava back out of the canyon leaves at 5:45 p.m.

“We recommend that you do not wait until the last shuttle of the night,” the post says.

Read the detailed schedule and information on the park’s website here.

“We anticipate the return of shuttles in late February,” the post says. “Schedules will be posted on our website early in 2022.”