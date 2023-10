MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued Saturday morning for an 81-year-old man missing from a Millcreek care facility has been canceled.

The alert was for Raymond Holliman, known as Lester. No details were released about the circumstances surrounding the Silver Alert cancellation.

Holliman had last been seen at 2:04 a.m. Saturday at the Willow Wood Care Center, 1205 E. Bonner Way. The alert was canceled at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.