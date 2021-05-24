Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman missing from Ogden care center

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a woman who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Care Center in Ogden.

Irene Gardner, 80, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has very short gray/brown hair and hazel eyes.

Irene left the care center, at 3655 Brinker Ave., around 4 p.m., and it isn’t known where she was headed. She is diabetic and didn’t eat dinner, so there is concern that her blood sugar level may drop. She has a red walker with her, the Silver Alert says.

The Silver Alert did not include a photo of Irene Gardner.

Anyone who sees a woman fitting her description is asked to call Weber County dispatch at 801-395-8221.