Silver Alert issued for missing Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 232, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sandy woman last seen at 1 p.m. Monday.

The woman is 77-year-old Penny K. Grant. Grant suffers from Alzheimer’s, the statement says. The alert was issued at 3:44 p.m. Monday.

Grant, who is Caucasian, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 146 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a polka dot shirt with white and either pink or purple, and gray pants.

She may be traveling in a 2001 white and gray Buick Regal GS, license plate 151MVC. The car has a small spoiler. Grant’s destination was unknown.

Anyone who has information information on Grant or the car is asked to call Sandy City Police at 801-568-7214.