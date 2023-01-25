Silver Alert issued for Sandy woman, 81

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sandy woman whose intent was to drive to another location in the city, but who did not show up.

Lynda Bridge, 81, was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 east block of Budding Drive. She was believed headed to 7985 S. 1102 East, Sandy.

Bridge suffers memory problems, the Silver Alert says. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has reportedly brown hair and green eyes, and is Caucasian. No photo has been released.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and multi-colored stretch pants, and a blue coat.

Bridge left in a 2026 gray Honda Accord, plate number 767N2.

Anyone who has information on Bridge’s whereabouts is asked to call Sandy City Police at 801-799-3000.