Silver Alert issued in West Valley City for 68-year-old with dementia

“Altagracia Beltran was last seen in the area of 4000 S 5100 W at about 3 p.m. today,” West Valley City police said online just after 7 p.m. Friday. Her last sighting may have been 4100 S 4800 W.

She was last seen on foot wearing dark pants, blue blouse, blue shoes, her dark hair pulled up and possibly wearing a winter coat or zip-up sweater pink-colored on the sides and shoulders. She is Hispanic, 5’5” and 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have info, please call 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman with onset dementia.