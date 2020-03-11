SLC Fire Heavy Rescue Team assists woman injured in gully

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team assisted a woman who injured herself in a gully Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the Wastach Hollow neighborhood just before 9:40 a.m., said a Facebook post from SLCFD. The Wasatch Hollow neighborhood stretches from 1300 South to 1700 South and 1300 East to 1900 East.

“This rescue, although difficult, was performed in under 15 minutes!” the post said “This is well within the ‘Golden Hour,’ which is the first hour following a traumatic injury. Getting a patient to medical and surgical care within this time frame gives them the best chance for survival.”

Following the rescue, the patient was transported to a local trauma center.

Officials did not say exactly how the woman was injured or what her injuries were.