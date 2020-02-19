SLC International Airport officials warn Terminal 1 security screening closed temporarily

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport officials are warning that security screening in Terminal 1 is temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to a ceiling leak, security screening in Terminal 1 is closed,” said a tweet from the airport at 2:30 p.m. “All passengers must go to Terminal 2 for security screening. Please allow extra time when traveling through.”

The tweet did not say when the Terminal 1 screening is set to reopen.

For an airport map click here.

