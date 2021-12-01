SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall releases video message on Omicron variant

We're closely monitoring developments with the Omicron variant. While there are unknowns, medical experts are clear that the best things you can do to protect yourself and your family from COVID is getting vaccinated, getting the booster shot, and wearing masks indoors. pic.twitter.com/zPGqtaGdQ3 — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) December 1, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a video message Wednesday addressing the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Hey Salt Lake City, I know many of us are tuned in to what the Omicron variant of the virus is developing to turn out to be, but I’ve been in touch with Dr. Dunn at the county and listening to the medical experts who are still advising us that the best thing we can do today to protect ourselves and our families is to get vaccinated,” Mendenhall says in the message.

She is also advising individuals to get the booster shot and to wear a mask when indoors.

“Take care of yourselves, and Salt Lake City, we will do everything we can to keep you safe, keep our community going, keep our kids safe and in school and keep our economy going,” Mendenhall says.

The CDC said Wednesday the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant, the first confirmed case in the U.S. The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.

