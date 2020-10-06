SLC School District to offer ‘Grab and Go’ lunches at 9 locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District will be offering “Grab and Go” lunches at nine locations starting Tuesday.

“We are partnering with the Utah Food Bank to provide a Kids Café Dinner at nine sites,” said a tweet from SLC School District. “These meals will be served as part of the district’s ‘Grab and Go’ meal program during the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”

The meals are free and available to all children up to 18, the tweet said.

They will be available at the following schools:

Tuesdays:

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary, 429 S. 800 East

Mary W. Jackson Elementary, 750 W. 200 North

Meadowlark Elementary, 497 Morton Drive

North Star Elementary, 1545 Morton Drive

Parkview Elementary, 970 Emery St.

Wednesdays: