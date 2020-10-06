SLC School District to offer ‘Grab and Go’ lunches at 9 locations

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
M. Lynn Bennion Elementary. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District will be offering “Grab and Go” lunches at nine locations starting Tuesday.

“We are partnering with the Utah Food Bank to provide a Kids Café Dinner at nine sites,” said a tweet from SLC School District. “These meals will be served as part of the district’s ‘Grab and Go’ meal program during the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”

The meals are free and available to all children up to 18, the tweet said.

They will be available at the following schools:

Tuesdays: 

  • M. Lynn Bennion Elementary, 429 S. 800 East
  • Mary W. Jackson Elementary, 750 W. 200 North
  • Meadowlark Elementary, 497 Morton Drive
  • North Star Elementary, 1545 Morton Drive
  • Parkview Elementary, 970 Emery St.

Wednesdays: 

  • Edison Elementary, 430 S. Cheyenne St.
  • Glendale Middle School, 1430 Andrew Ave.
  • Liberty Elementary, 1085 S. Roberta St.
  • Rose Park Elementary, 1105 W. 1000 North

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here