SLCo District Attorney’s Office finds officer-involved fatal shooting in Taylorsville not justified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has found that an officer-involved shooting fatal in Taylorsville last March was not justified, but charges will not be filed.

“After conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) review, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the March 21, 2020 use of deadly force by a Unified Police Department Officer was not justified,” said a news release from the DA’s Office.

“After determining the facts do not support the affirmative legal defense of justification, we reviewed the evidence and considered whether Officer Flores should be charged criminally for his use of deadly force.”

Officials determined there is a lack of proof of the required criminal intent to support a criminal charge, and that officials lacked sufficient quantity and quality of evidence to support each element of a criminal charge.

“Therefore, consistent with the legal and ethical obligations to satisfy our burden of proof (which legal and ethical obligation govern our ability to file a criminal case) we declined to file charges against the officer, as explained more fully in the attached letter,” the news release said. “No body-worn cameras recorded this shooting.”

The deceased man was identified as Bryan Pena-Valencia, 28, of Salt Lake City, Unified Police Department said at the time.