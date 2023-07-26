SLCPD arrests man found asleep at stoplight in stolen SUV; illegal drugs recovered

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after Salt Lake City police say they found him asleep in the driver’s seat of a stolen SUV that was stopped at a red light.

Charles Andrew Williams was in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Kearns, his arrest documents say. Illegal drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Police approached the vehicle, stopped at the intersection of 800 East and 400 South, at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. That location is in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood.

As an officer attempted to place Williams in handcuffs, Williams “pulled his arms out of the officer’s grip, and then ran south on 800 East,” his affidavit says. “The officer told (Williams) multiple times to stop, but he did not stop until the officer caught up with him and took him into custody.” The affidavit says Williams was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday

The SUV was impounded, and its contents were inventoried.

“I located two glass pipes with bulbs containing a white burnt residue in the bulb,” Williams’ arrest documents say. “Based on my training and experience, I know these items to be paraphernalia for consuming narcotics.”

The officer also located a backpack on the passenger seat, and found a wallet with Williams’ IDs and credit cards inside.

“Also in the backpack, I located multiple packages containing a white crystal substance with a combined weight of approximately 100 grams, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. I also located two plastic bags with a white powder substance with an approximate weight of 10 grams which field tested positive for cocaine. In the main pocket of the backpack I located a green leafy substance which based on my training and experience is likely to be marijuana.”

The SLCPD officer also reported finding “many small plastic bags which are commonly used for distribution of narcotics as well as two compact scales, and a large amount of cash in $50s and $20s, which are common denominations in the sales of narcotics.”

Williams was arrested on suspicion of:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Williams was released without bail on conditions including he return for scheduled court dates and commit no crimes.

A news release issued by the SLCPD public relations department says Williams was also arrested on an unrelated warrant. A records check indicates he is not currently incarcerated in the Salt Lake County jail system.