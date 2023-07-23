SLCPD called to scene of fight allegedly involving hammer, beer bottles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were called out to a reported assault with weapons Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Officers arrived at an address on south McKay Street.

“Dispatch advised several individuals were fighting and one of the individuals has a hammer,” say court documents filed by an SLCPD officer. “Dispatch also advised witnesses could hear glass being smashed.”

Witnesses told police three men were fighting, “and two innocent men were injured with beer bottles. The witnesses stated the men who were fighting threw bricks through the windshield of a vehicle and then threw a brick through the back window of a vehicle parked across the street.”

A witness told police one man drove a red SUV “into a parked car that had the first brick thrown through the windshield.” He then drove away, “and tried to run over several individuals in the street,” court documents say.

One witness told an officer he arrived home and tried to park his car in his driveway and was blocked by the three men, fighting in the roadway. One of the three, a man with visible tattoos, assaulted injured him, the witness said.

“I could see swelling and bruising on his left eye and back of his head,” the officer wrote in court documents. “The victim stated the male with the tattoos then threw a brick through his windshield and crashed into his car in a red SUV and drove away. The second victim told me the suspects threw beer bottles at him and hit him in the back of the head. I could see swelling on the back of his head. There were also multiple beer bottles on the grass.”

Another witness told officers one of the men, with tattoos, had thrown bricks though the windows of his vehicle. That witness had the passport of Jose Canchola, 20, and gave it to police.

Another officer saw a red SUV with front end damage parked in the 800 west block of Meadowbrook expressway. A passenger, identified as Canchola, using the passport, attempted to walk away after being commanded to stop in Spanish and English.

Canchola was taken into custody for investigation of riot, bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; and interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail system.

Arrest documents could not immediately be found for the other two men, so it is unknown if they were detained. The document that was found did not mention whether a hammer was found.