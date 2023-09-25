SLCPD Hazardous Device Unit responds to downtown site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded Monday morning to the scene of “suspicious circumstances,” and called in their Hazardous Devices Unit to investigate.

“We are investigating a suspicious circumstance near 20 W. 200 South. Our Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) is responding to help investigate. 200 S. is closed from Main Street to West Temple Street.

It adds that 200 South is closed between Main Street and West Temple.

“Our HDU detectives are on scene assessing the situation,” the SLCPD tweet says.

“Please avoid the area. This includes all bike and foot traffic.”

Image Google Maps

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.