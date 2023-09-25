Girl, 7, critically injured when struck by pickup truck in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A young girl who kicked a soccer ball into the roadway Sunday evening went into the roadway to retrieve it, and was struck by a pickup truck.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m., a statement from the St. George Police Department says.

“Officers responded to the area of 900 S. Morningside Drive on a traffic accident with injuries,” the statement says.

“It was found that a 7-year-old female had kicked a soccer ball into the roadway. She ran out to grab the ball and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound.

“The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The child was transported to SGRH (St. George Regional Hospital), where she was found to have suffered significant injuries. She was Life Flighted from SGRH to Las Vegas.”

The SGPD and accident reconstruction team responded to conduct an investigation, the statement says, adding no additional information is available as of Monday morning.

“The scene was secured and accident reconstruction responded and conducted an investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

“SGPD sends our thoughts and prayers to all involved.”