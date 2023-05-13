SLCPD investigating after 2 bodies found in office complex in Sugarhouse area

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Highland Drive office complex on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo: Gephardt Daily

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the death of two people.

At about 11:14 a.m. Saturday, a community member called dispatch to report finding a body inside an office complex, located near 3000 S. Highland Drive, just south of the Sugar House neighborhood of the city.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross arrived on scene and found two people dead,” says an SLCPD statement issued Saturday afternoon. “Salt Lake City police officers arrived on scene, secured the building, and checked for any additional victims.”

The name, age and genders of the two people found will not be released until next-of-kin notifications are made and until additional information about the case is developed, the police statement says, adding “there is no threat to our community.”

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here