SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

SLCPD officers responded “to a shooting at 1249 E. 3300 South,” says a statement provided to Gephardt Daily.

“Officers found one person with serious but non life threatening injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

“Officers received very little cooperation from people involved. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.”