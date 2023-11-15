SLCPD investigating Utah Pride Center vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police investigators are asking the community for tips regarding vandalism at the Utah Pride Center, located in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

The investigation started at 4 p.m. Tuesday when a Pride Center volunteer noticed hate speech spray painted on the main sign of the center, at 1380 S. Main St., says a news release from the SLCPD.

Police believe the hate-speech vandalism, since removed by Utah Pride Center staff members, occurred sometime earlier the same day. The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.

In Utah, a hate crime is a criminal offense committed against a person or property that is motivated by the offender’s bias or prejudice against the victim.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for victims,” the released statement says.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and works with the community to recognize and condemn hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future. The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community.”

Hate crime victims and witnesses are asked to report incidents to appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered.

• Call 9-1-1: If the crime is in-progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.

• File a police report by calling 801-799-3000 and asking to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.

• Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call 801-580-7969 24/7.

Click the link below to view a Salt Lake City public service announcement released last month.